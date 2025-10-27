Korea Ginseng Corp. said Monday that its flagship brand JungKwanJang will launch a nationwide campaign in support of the APEC summit taking place this week in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

The campaign aims to raise public awareness of the summit while introducing Korea’s health food culture to international visitors.

Throughout the summit, JungKwanJang will display messages of support through its retail stores and official website, and host a comment event on its official Instagram account.

The brand will also offer its signature red ginseng product “Everytime” at major hotels and accommodations in Gyeongju to promote its image among both domestic and foreign national guests. Exported to over 40 countries, “Everytime” is a liquid stick-type red ginseng extract and one of the brand’s best-selling items.

Additionally, JungKwanJang will hold a special promotion through Sunday, offering discounts on premium products such as “HwangJinDan” and “I-Pass Focusing” at department stores, large retailers and its official online mall.

The brand will also run a duty-free store promotion nationwide, where foreign national customers purchasing popular products such as “Korean Royal Tea — The Secret Blend” or “HwangGanCheon” will receive complimentary gifts, including “Everytime,” “HwangJinDan” and “Red Ginseng Candy.”

“The APEC summit is a meaningful platform where Korea will engage with the world to discuss our shared future,” the brand official said. “We sincerely support the successful hosting of this global event and aim to promote K-health through JungKwanJang.”