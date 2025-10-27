The Army has wrapped up a two-week exercise of its reserve forces involving advanced uniforms and equipment built to enhance combat effectiveness and survivability, the armed service said Monday.

The drills, which began on Oct. 14, marked the first of their kind involving uniforms, equipment and combat gear fitted with advanced technology, known as "warrior platforms," according to the Army.

Around 240 reserve troops affiliated with the Army's 31st, 35th and 52nd infantry divisions took part in the drills.

The drills involved five types of equipment, including a telescopic sight, high-performance magnifier, laser target designator and a new bullet-proof helmet and vest.

During the training, the reserve forces practiced getting accustomed to the new equipment and conducted firing exercises.

The Army plans to expand the deployment of warrior platforms to 82 reserve force units by 2029 as part of its bid to build an "elite" military. (Yonhap)