BoyNextDoor sold more than 1 million copies of its fifth EP, “The Action,” in five days, agency KOZ Entertainment said Monday, citing a local tally.

The mini album is the group's third consecutive million-selling set, following its third and fourth EPs, “19.99” and “No Genre.”

The five-track album was released on Oct. 20, and all songs from the EP — co-written by the six members — made Spotify’s Daily Top Songs chart and Apple Music’s Top 100.

Lead track “Hollywood Action” ranked No. 12 on the former and rose to No. 19 on Melon’s Daily Songs chart, after entering it at No. 36, the highest rung for the boy band. The accompanying music video received 20 million views on YouTube, and the album claimed the No. 2 spot on Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking.