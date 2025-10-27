Jimin, Jungkook and V of BTS each reached milestones on Spotify with solo efforts.

“Like Crazy” by Jimin exceeded 1.4 billion streams on the platform, becoming the fastest song by a solo Korean artist to do so. Along with “Who,” he is the only solo K-pop singer to have more than one song achieve the feat.

Jungkook amassed 9.8 billion streams under his individual Spotify account, a first for a K-pop solo artist. He also achieved the feat in the shortest time for an Asian act, and has four solo singles with over 1 billion plays, the most for an Asian soloist.

Meanwhile, V surpassed 500 million streams with “Winter Ahead with Park Hyoshin.” The holiday jazz tune released in November became his fourth song to reach the milestone.