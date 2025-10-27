A special counsel team on Monday raided the home of former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn over suspicions of inciting an insurrection following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's attempt to impose martial law in December.

The team of special counsel Cho Eun-suk executed a search and seizure warrant at Hwang's home as part of its investigation into allegations related to the martial law attempt, according to legal sources.

The former prime minister, who served under former President Park Geun-hye, had been reported to the police by a civic organization in March for allegedly inciting violence by Yoon's supporters ahead of the Constitutional Court's ruling on his impeachment. (Yonhap)