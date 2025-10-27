'Beat It Up' to explore speed of time, tell story of 7 members who have been chasing their dreams

NCT Dream is releasing its sixth EP, "Beat It Up," on Nov. 16, SM Entertainment announced Monday.

The new mini album will feature six tracks, including the title track. While few details have been announced, NCT Dream gave fans a glimpse of the EP through a teaser image.

Featuring bold, jagged lettering reading "NCT Dream" in orange and deep purple against a graffiti backdrop, the image exudes a rebellious energy, hinting at a fierce concept for the new album.

NCT Dream's fifth album, "Go Back To The Future," released in July, looked back on the boy band's journey so far, including its brightest moments. The new album explores the speed of time, telling the story of the seven members who have chased their dreams since childhood.

With the new EP, NCT Dream aims to convey the conviction that their musical journey is far from over, and that they still have more to share and achieve. It also reflects the group's determination to keep moving forward while staying true to their own rhythm and style.