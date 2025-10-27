President Lee Jae Myung said Monday that South Korea will step up cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to combat transnational crimes and prevent young people from falling victim to organized criminal networks in Southeast Asia.

Lee made the remarks during South Korea's summit with the regional bloc in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur amid growing concerns over online scam operations targeting Koreans following the torture and death of a Korean college student lured to a scam center in Cambodia.

"Organized criminal rings, such as scam centers, have been spreading across border areas where the rule of law is weak, and unfortunately many young people are becoming victims of transnational crime," Lee said.

He said the Korean National Police Agency will work closely with ASEANAPOL to eradicate these criminal hubs and ensure transnational crimes cannot take root in the region while expanding criminal justice cooperation both bilaterally and within ASEAN.

In his first attendance at the annual gathering since taking office in June, Lee also laid out Seoul's initiative to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership forged with ASEAN last year and proposed hosting a special Korea-ASEAN summit in 2029 to mark the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

The "CSP vision," based on the initials of ASEAN's highest-level partnership framework, aims to position South Korea as a "contributor" for dreams and hope, a "springboard" for growth and innovation, and a "partner" for peace and stability, he said.

Under the initiative, Lee said South Korea seeks to expand reciprocal visits to 15 million people per year and raise annual bilateral trade to $300 billion, while taking a more active role in combating transnational crimes, enhancing maritime security and supporting disaster relief to help ensure regional peace and stability. (Yonhap)