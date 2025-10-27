A woman in her 60s died Monday after she and her husband were attacked by a knife-wielding customer at their restaurant in northern Seoul the previous day, police said.

The Seoul Gangbuk Police Station said it apprehended the attacker, known as a man in his 60s, on the scene Sunday and plans to request an arrest warrant for him on murder charges.

The husband, also in his 60s, underwent surgery after the knife attack but is in critical condition, the police said.

The suspect is accused of stabbing the couple with the knife at their restaurant in Suyu-dong of Gangbuk Ward on Sunday afternoon after allegedly getting upset for not being given a lottery ticket as a promotional gift.

The restaurant is said to have been giving 1,000 won ($0.70) lottery tickets to customers who order drinks since it opened in July. (Yonhap)