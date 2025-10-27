Sirens will sound across Seoul on Wednesday to mark the third anniversary of the Itaewon crowd crush, the Ministry of Interior and Safety said Sunday.

The sirens will ring for one minute starting at 10:29 a.m., coinciding with the start of the official memorial service, held at Gwanghwamun Square.

“(The sirens) are meant to recognize that this tragedy was not the responsibility of one individual but is a responsibility shared by our community, and to reflect on our commitment to prevent such a disaster from happening again,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The crowd crush on Oct. 29, 2022, claimed the lives of 159 people as tens of thousands gathered to celebrate Halloween in Itaewon, Seoul, for the first major festivity since the easing of pandemic-era social distancing. Authorities were widely criticized for their inadequate crowd control and delayed response.

“The sirens that sound on this day are not an alert for an emergency, but a tribute to commemorate the victims of the Itaewon tragedy,” said Shim Young-jae, head of a support group for bereaved families.

“We hope citizens across the city will join in a moment of silent reflection when they hear the sound.”