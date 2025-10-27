Prosecutors were set to convene a civic committee Monday to review prosecutorial proceedings in the case of "Choco Pie theft" that has drawn public outcry and questions over the role of law.

In May, a court fined a subcontractor worker 50,000 won ($34.80) for taking a 400 won Choco Pie -- a chocolate-covered marshmallow-filled snack -- and a 650 won Custard cake from a company refrigerator and eating them without permission last year.

The decision over the seemingly minor incident sparked public outcry and questions over the role of law, with some criticizing the prosecution for taking the case to court.

The Jeonju District Prosecutors Office plans to hold the committee meeting to review whether the prosecution's steps on the case were appropriate. The civic committee was launched in 2010 to enhance the fairness and transparency of the prosecution.

Since the May decision, the worker has filed an appeal, and an appellate trial hearing will take place Thursday. (Yonhap)