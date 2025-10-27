North Korea on Monday criticized Japan's recent defense buildup, warning it could make Tokyo the target of strong retaliation from neighboring countries.

The Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's most widely read newspaper, issued the warning in its Monday edition, citing Japan's recent launch of the sixth Taigei-class attack submarine, mass production of an improved Type 12 surface-to-ship missile and other defense buildup plans.

The newspaper said such weapon systems are preemptive-strike means with ranges that extend far beyond Japan to other nations, describing their development as a "dangerous" act by a former "war criminal country."

"It will result in nothing but subjecting the archipelago to the common target of strong retaliation by neighboring countries," the newspaper warned.

The daily also accused Japan of complicating and accelerating the regional security situation under the pretext of "threats" from neighbors, in an explicit display of aggressiveness. (Yonhap)