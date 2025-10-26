President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday met with members of the Korean community in Malaysia during his visit to Kuala Lumpur to attend the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations, and pledged stronger support for their safety and rights.

On the first day of his two-day trip, Lee expressed his commitment to making South Korea a nation overseas Koreans can be proud of.

"The Republic of Korea will pursue institutional reforms to ensure Korean nationals abroad can exercise their rights without experiencing inconvenience," he said, referring to South Korea's official name.

In previous meetings with expatriate communities, Lee has pledged to improve the overseas voting system and step up efforts to protect citizens from harm. (Yonhap)