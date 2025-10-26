Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday to discuss ways to advance their countries' bilateral ties, including high-level exchanges, the foreign ministry said.

In the meeting that took place on the occasion of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, Cho said high-level exchanges between the two countries continue, noting his visit to India just two months ago, according to the ministry.

In response, Jaishankar was quoted as saying that India also puts high importance on its relations with South Korea, and seeks to advance their bilateral ties through strategic communication and all-around cooperation.

Both sides agreed to continue to expand high-level exchanges, with the top Indian diplomat requesting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung visit India at a mutually convenient date, the ministry said. (Yonhap)