Temperatures expected to be the coldest Tuesday

Cold, winter-like temperatures accompanied by strong winds were forecast for the central and southern parts of South Korea from Monday, signaling the start of late fall and early winter conditions across the country.

Cold northerly winds are expected to flow into the country from Monday, significantly lowering overall temperatures, as a high-pressure system currently situated over the northwest expands across the Korean Peninsula, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

On Monday, nationwide low temperatures are expected to range between minus 7 degrees Celsius and 11 C, while highs are forecast to range between 9 C and 17 C, the KMA projected.

Due to strong winds, apparent temperatures are expected to be significantly lower than actual temperatures.

The state weather agency stated that a cold wave advisory would be issued from 9 p.m. Sunday in some parts of Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province, North Chungcheong Province and North Gyeongsang Province, the first cold wave advisory to be issued in the fall this year.

In South Korea, cold wave advisories are issued when morning low temperatures are expected to drop more than 10 C compared to the previous day, making actual temperatures reach 3 C or lower, or is expected to be 3 C below the seasonal average.

In Pyeongchang, a mountainous region of Gangwon Province, morning temperatures falling as low as -1 C are expected Monday, with apparent temperatures dipping as low as -7 C.

Yeoncheon in Gyeonggi Province and Jincheon in North Chungcheong Province can also expect to see apparent temperatures as low as -2 C, while Mungyeong in North Gyeongsang Province can expect to see morning apparent temperatures reach -1 C.

After cold air consistently flows into the country through Monday, the KMA stated that the coldest temperatures of the week would be observed on Tuesday, with Pyeongchang predicted to see apparent temperatures as low as -11 C.

Though below-zero temperatures will not likely be observed in Seoul, the capital city can also expect to see the lowest temperatures so far this fall on Monday and Tuesday, with morning lows expected to range between 2 C and 4 C.

According to the KMA, such unseasonably cold temperatures are expected to last until Wednesday before bouncing back to average temperatures Thursday.