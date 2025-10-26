Hanwha Asset Management said Sunday that it has received the Minister of Employment and Labor Award from the 2025 K-ESG Management Awards, which honor companies advancing corporate value through exemplary ESG management.

The firm was commended for its proactive approach to responsible investment. Since 2021, it has published an annual report reflecting growing global interest in the Stewardship Code, a principles of fiduciary responsibility. This year, it became the first private asset manager in South Korea to release an English-language edition of the report.

Under its vision to become “Korea’s Leading Global Asset Management Company," Hanwha Asset Management is enhancing investment processes, engaging experts and fostering a performance-driven culture. It is also advancing its company-wide artificial intelligence data infrastructure to enable faster, more accurate decision-making, while expanding employee training, leadership programs and incentive systems.

In line with its ESG-driven growth strategy, the company promotes job creation and youth employment through employment-linked internships and investments in new business areas. It also advances social impact through its “Bright World Fund,” which supports financial education for underprivileged youth, volunteer programs for people with disabilities and in-house charity initiatives.

“We are proud to contribute to spreading a culture of responsible investment in the asset management industry,” said CEO Kim Jong-ho. “As Korea’s leading global asset manager, we will continue to enhance our global ESG competitiveness.”