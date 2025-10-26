President Lee Jae Myung traveled to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday to attend the ASEAN summit, beginning a "super week" of diplomacy in Asia that culminates with his chairing of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation conferences in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, from Friday to Saturday.

At the upcoming ASEAN meetings on Monday, Lee's primary focus will likely be on transnational online scam-related crimes burgeoning in Southeast Asian countries, as more South Koreans have fallen victim to such crimes across the region.

Cambodia, in particular, had struggled to contain the influx of Koreans to the country, either as alleged victims or criminals, until the recent revelation of the torture and death of a 22-year-old man near a scamming compound in Kampot province.

Lee is scheduled to meet Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Monday to coordinate measures to jointly contain the crimes in the region that he sees as detrimental to the lives of South Korean people, according to the presidential office.

This follows Lee's decision to hold a meeting Thursday at his office to discuss ways to combat transnational crimes. According to the presidential office, Lee then said that failure to contain such crimes will “lead to a sharp rise in the social cost” of managing the problem.

"The scam is not just a problem of a single country, as criminals jump around borders, and their crimes thrive near the borders of countries such as Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos," Director of national security Wi Sung-lac said in a briefing Friday.

"This time, we are focusing on bilateral efforts with Cambodia, but we recognize that a multilateral effort would be effective to stem such crimes," Wi also said, adding that the Lee administration will push for various diplomatic efforts not limited to a summit between leaders.

Alongside his meeting with Manet, Lee will also sit down for talks on Monday with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who will chair the ASEAN summit.

Lee will also attend the ASEAN summit and ASEAN Plus Three meeting Monday, where he is expected to encounter recently inaugurated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Lee's first trip for the ASEAN summit since his inauguration in June will be brief, as he is poised to chair the two-day APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Korea from Friday. Following his return to Seoul on Monday, Lee will host leaders from the 21 member economies of APEC in Gyeongju, North Gyeongang Province.

The highlight of the "super week" of multilateral summits will apparently be a high-stakes meeting of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Oct. 30, as their meeting, which would be their first in over six years, comes amid a trade conflict between the two superpowers.

Also throughout the APEC week, Lee is to meet with leaders from countries including the United States, China, Canada and Singapore, according to the presidential office.

Lee will hold talks with Trump on Wednesday, as all eyes are on whether a monthslong trade deal negotiation could be finalized. Lee and China's President Xi Jinping will also hold a one-on-one meeting Saturday, soon after a ceremony passing chairmanship to Xi for next year's APEC summit.

Lee's meeting with Takaichi was also being coordinated, according to the presidential office, but it added that the schedule has not been finalized.

Regarding his itineraries as chair of the APEC conferences, Lee is to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the APEC CEO Summit on Wednesday and chair sessions during the two-day APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on Friday and Saturday.

Also on Friday, Lee will host a luncheon with the APEC Business Advisory Council and a dinner with APEC leaders and entrepreneurs.