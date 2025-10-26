Hyundai Engineering & Construction signed a front-end engineering design contract on Friday with Fermi America to build four large-scale nuclear power plants in the United States.

This marks the first time a Korean company has been awarded a contract to design and construct large-scale nuclear power plants in the country.

Fermi America, a private US energy developer, is leading a $500 billion project near Amarillo, Texas, to create the world’s largest private power grid supporting next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The project covers about 21.19 million square meters and will generate 11 gigawatts of independent power capacity. It will combine four AP1000 large-scale nuclear reactors, small modular reactors for additional power generation, a gas-fired combined cycle power plant, solar power facilities, and a battery energy storage system. An AI data center will also be built to connect and utilize the generated power.

Under the contract, Hyundai E&C will carry out preliminary design work, including site layout development, cooling system reviews, and cost and schedule estimation, marking the first phase of construction.

The company signed a business agreement with Fermi America in July and has since engaged in detailed discussions on hybrid energy planning, nuclear system design, and overall engineering, procurement and construction strategy.

The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission is currently reviewing the project’s integrated permit. Hyundai E&C and Fermi America plan to move forward with detailed engineering and construction preparation in parallel, with the aim of signing a full EPC contract in the first half of 2026.

“We expect to create strong synergy with Fermi America, a fast-growing company that listed on the Nasdaq and the London Stock Exchange in October, just nine months after its founding,” a Hyundai E&C official said. “Building on the close energy partnership between Korea and the US, we will seek concrete ways to enhance cooperation in the US nuclear power plant market.”