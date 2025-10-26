Yulchon partner leads Korea’s push to modernize construction law through technology, global collaboration

“Construction is, in many ways, one of the oldest industries,” said Woo Jae-hyong, partner at Yulchon LLC and head of the education committee at Society of Construction Law Korea. “But at the same time, it’s also one of the most technologically advanced.”

This dual nature — where centuries-old practices coexist with cutting-edge innovation — is at the core of a quiet revolution now underway in how disputes are resolved in the global construction industry.

At the forefront of this shift is SCL Korea, the Korean chapter of the UK-based SCL, an international organization dedicated to the education, study and promotion of construction law.

Woo sat down with The Korea Herald on the sidelines of the 11th International SCL Conference, held in Seoul Oct. 22-24, to discuss how alternative dispute resolution and emerging technologies are reshaping the field.

SCL Korea earned the hosting rights for the 2025 conference during a bid held in Turkey two years ago — a decision that Woo views as a testament to Korea’s growing influence in the global construction community.

One of SCL Korea’s major achievements has been the Korean translation of the Delay and Disruption Protocol, a widely used reference in international arbitration. “That was a critical step in promoting global-standard practices locally,” said Woo.

With years of experience in cross-border construction contracts and disputes, Woo has been instrumental in Yulchon’s international arbitration team, contributing to numerous high-profile cases.

He noted that the nature of construction disputes is increasingly technical. “Delays or productivity losses often hinge on engineering or scheduling issues rather than purely legal ones,” he said. “This is why expert determination — where subject-matter experts provide assessments — is becoming more prominent.”

Another growing area of interest is artificial intelligence. While AI tools are already assisting lawyers in organizing timelines and summarizing complex records, using AI to render judgments remains a contentious issue.

Woo cited a recent US case in which a party challenged an arbitral award allegedly drafted with the help of AI. “There’s a growing consensus that disclosure is key. If AI is used, parties must clarify how and where it was applied,” he said.

Under Korean law, AI cannot assume the role of a judge or arbitrator. “A human decision-maker must retain ultimate responsibility,” Woo stressed. “AI can assist, but it cannot replace human judgment — at least not under our current legal framework.”

Looking ahead, Woo sees the future of construction law as an integration of technical expertise, innovative resolution strategies and global collaboration.

“We used to rely solely on litigation or arbitration,” he said. “Now we’re blending in expert analysis, mediation and even digital tools like AI, while ensuring we have the right safeguards in place.”

He concluded with a call for global engagement. “Korea already does many things well,” Woo said. “But we must keep learning from global best practices. That’s how we evolve — by bridging what we know with where the world is heading.”