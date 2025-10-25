The ruling and the main opposition parties denounced Japan's territorial claims to South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo on Saturday as they marked Dokdo Day.

"Dokdo is historically, geographically our territory," the ruling Democratic Party (DP) said in its commentary. "But Japan still claims its sovereignty over Dokdo and distorts shared history."

The DP said it wants a future-oriented relationship between South Korea and Japan, but Japan's groundless claims to Dokdo and its distortion of history are not acceptable.

The main opposition People Power Party also denounced Japan's claims to Dokdo, adding that the islets are part of South Korea's territory in terms of history and international law.

Japan's territorial claim to Dokdo has long been a key source of diplomatic friction in relations with South Korea, where many people still harbor deep anti-Japanese resentment for its brutal 1910-45 colonial rule.

South Korea keeps a small police detachment on the islets, effectively controlling Dokdo. (Yonhap)