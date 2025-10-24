Gov. Brian Kemp of the US state of Georgia met with the head of South Korean battery maker SK On Co. on Friday to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and strengthen business ties, industry sources said.

Kemp and his delegation visited SK On's headquarters in central Seoul earlier in the day and had talks with Lee Seok-hee, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Korean battery manufacturer, according to the sources.

The two previously met in June 2024 during Kemp's visit to Seoul.

SK On operates a 22 gigawatt-hour battery plant in Commerce, Georgia, through its US unit, SK Battery America, and is building another facility jointly with Hyundai Motor Group in Bartow County.

On Thursday, Kemp also met with Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chair Chang Jae-hoon, with discussions expected to have included the aftermath of a mass detention during a US immigration raid at a construction site for a Hyundai Motor–LG Energy Solution joint battery plant in September.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, who is also visiting Seoul, had meetings with officials from SK On, LG Chem Ltd. and LG Energy Solution Ltd. to discuss ways to expand business cooperation.

The CEO of global automaker Ferrari, Benedetto Vigna, also visited Seoul to discuss battery partnership with SK On.

The two companies appear to have held talks on supplying SK On's battery for Ferrari's first-ever electric vehicle (EV) to be released next year, according to industry sources. (Yonhap)