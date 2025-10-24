New initiative strengthens company's positioning alongside existing board and talent management efforts

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Technology is pleased to announce the adoption of a comprehensive Global Code of Conduct, underscoring its commitment to ethical business practices and advancing its governance standards. The announcement follows the release of its annual ESG report in June 2025, which outlined in detail the company's progress on environmental, social and governance initiatives over the past year.

The Global Code of Conduct of TCL Technology Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Code of Conduct") represents a significant step in strengthening the company's corporate governance by establishing clear standards for ethical business conduct and employee accountability worldwide. The Code of Conduct applies to all employees and management members of TCL Technology as well as its subsidiaries and branch entities across the world. TCL Technology also actively encourages suppliers and business partners to adhere to the Code of Conduct, fostering a unified commitment to responsible and transparent business practices.

The Code of Conduct was developed with reference to the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact, requirements of international industry associations, applicable laws and regulations in markets where TCL Technology operates, and the expectations of diverse stakeholders. It addresses critical areas such as business ethics, labor and human rights, occupational health and safety, environmental responsibility, information security and privacy protection, and intellectual property rights. In particular, the Code of Conduct builds on TCL's existing working practices to promote diversity and prohibit any form of discrimination. Through these measures, TCL Technology reinforces its commitment to compliant operations, fair competition, tax transparency, and active social engagement, with a zero-tolerance policy toward any violations.

Importantly, the Code of Conduct reinforces the role of ethics, integrity, and compliance with laws and regulations as the foundation of all business operations, applying to every business decision across TCL Technology's global footprint. The company encourages the reporting of any violations and has established multiple confidential reporting channels to protect whistleblower rights and ensure the strict confidentiality of reported information. At the same time, TCL Technology is committed to prompt investigation and resolution of suspected misconduct, while ensuring that the Code of Conduct remains aligned with business development and strategic planning.

This initiative demonstrates TCL Technology's dedication to anchoring its operations in compliance and orienting its growth toward sustainability. By embedding ethical principles into its governance framework, the company reaffirms its role as a responsible corporate citizen, delivering long-term value to society.

Enhancing Board Professionalism and Compensation Governance

This latest announcement builds on TCL Technology's strong emphasis on board diversity, with the company committed to building a leadership team with diverse backgrounds and extensive expertise. The Board encompasses a balance of age ranges and diverse professional expertise, spanning key areas such as display technology (the Company's core industry), financial risk management, legal compliance, and strategic management. This diversity enables the Board to make well-informed, forward-looking decisions that combine industry depth with a holistic perspective, thereby supporting the Company's sustainable growth in complex business environments. In particular, Independent Director Mr. Jin Li, who also serves as an independent director at Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., brings deep expertise and practical experience in the critical area of risk management, strengthening the Board's capacity to identify and mitigate risks effectively.

In line with its commitment to fairness, transparency, and rigor, TCL Technology has instituted a compensation governance framework designed to align executive remuneration with long-term value creation. Details of compensation paid to directors, supervisors and senior management personnel are disclosed in the 2024 Environmental, Governance, and Social Report of TCL Technology Group Corporation (page 42).

TCL Technology's compensation and incentive management system is guided by its talent philosophy, channeling opportunities and resources toward top talent. It strictly adheres to the principle of assigning roles by responsibility, setting pay by position, and rewarding performance-based contributions, thereby recognizing core talent and contributors with development opportunities and resources. The Company's employee compensation structure comprises fixed compensation, benefits, bonuses, and long-term incentives.

TCL Technology has also introduced a stock ownership plan for mid-to-senior management personnel and outstanding core employees. According to the 2024 stock ownership plan, the key performance indicators for vesting the plan's shares to holders are an average year-on-year growth rate of no less than 30% in net profit attributable to shareholders for 2024 compared to 2023 and for 2023 compared to 2022, or an average year-on-year growth rate of no less than 30% in operating revenue for 2024 compared to 2023 and for 2023 compared to 2022. Based on the relevant audit report, TCL Technology's average growth rate in net profit attributable to shareholders for 2024 compared to 2023 and for 2023 compared to 2022 was approximately 359%, well above the 30% benchmark threshold, thereby triggering the performance conditions of the stock ownership plan. As of May 2025, all approximately 117.9931 million shares held under the 2024 stock ownership plan have been vested to the holders.

At its subsidiary TCL CSOT, TCL Technology has adopted a compensation structure for executives comprising fixed salary, bonuses, and long-term incentives, thereby aligning the income of board members and senior executives with shareholder interests. When formulating performance plans, the Company extensively solicits opinions from shareholders and employees to build a community of shared value.

Building a Sustainable Talent Ecosystem with a Comprehensive Welfare System

TCL Technology regards employees as the backbone of its strategic execution and cultural continuity. Beyond employee compensation, the company has built a multi-tiered welfare and support framework covering all employees. In addition to statutory social security and provident funds, employees benefit from comprehensive commercial insurance, annual health checks, and psychological consultation services. Living support includes talent apartments, staff dormitories, public rental housing, and transportation subsidies, as well as relocation allowances for fresh graduates. Flexible leave policies and special benefits such as holiday allowances, festive gift packages, service anniversary awards, and marriage and childbirth allowances further enhance employee care.

At TCL CSOT, the respect and protection of human rights are embedded into its operations as a core foundation for safeguarding labor rights. The company explicitly prohibits child labor and forced labor, and is committed to fostering an equitable and inclusive workplace. It has established an ESG Labor and Human Rights Working Group to further strengthen governance in this area. The Star Residence Program, providing interest-free home purchase loans to eligible employees, is another prominent initiative. The program benefited 112 individuals in 2024 with loans totaling approximately USD6.56 million[1]; from 2015 to 2024, a cumulative total of 1,361 individuals benefited, with a total of approximately USD63.03 million[1]. Additionally, TSL CSOT has also enhanced employee health protection through special initiatives such as medical assistance services.

From the professionalism of its Board and transparency in remuneration to long-term incentive mechanisms and comprehensive employee benefits, TCL Technology continues to enhance its governance framework in pursuit of sustainable ESG development. By building a multi-tiered talent ecosystem, it continues to strengthen alignment between employees and the Company.

For more detailed information, the public and investors can view the 2024 Annual Report of TCL Technology Group Corporation and the 2024 Environmental, Governance, and Social Report of TCL Technology Group Corporation.

About TCL

Founded in 1981, TCL—short for "The Creative Life"—embodies creativity in every aspect of life. As a leading technology company, TCL is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions—including TVs, smartphones, audio products, smart home devices, display technologies, and clean energy—that enhance customer experiences through TCL Industries and TCL Technology.

As of now, with 47 R&D centers and 39 manufacturing bases globally, TCL operates in over 160 countries and regions, cementing its position as a globally competitive smart technology brand. To further inspire greatness, TCL has become an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.