Han of Stray Kids participated in the soundtrack for the drama “Typhoon Family,” production company CJ ENM said Friday.

He sang “Sangseung Giryu,” which translates as “updraft,” an alternative rock tune that will be unveiled Sunday before the new episode from the hit drama airs.

This is the first solo soundtrack from Han. The singer and songwriter sang “Genie” for the drama “Genie, Make a Wish,” with groupmates I.N and Felix.

In November, Stray Kids will make a comeback with “Do It.” The new album comes only three months after its fourth full album “Karma,” which was the band’s seventh album to score a chart-topping debut on Billboard 200.

Han, as a part of songwriting trio 3Racha, co-wrote all five tracks for the upcoming set, including two main tracks: “Do It” and “Sinseon Noreum.”