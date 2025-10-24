The National Museum of Korea will open a new permanent exhibition dedicated to Islamic history and culture next month, offering visitors a glimpse into one of the world’s most influential civilizations.

In collaboration with the Museum of Islamic Art in Qatar, the Islamic gallery will open Nov. 22 on the third floor of the museum’s World Art Gallery, which currently houses sections dedicated to India and Southeast Asia, Central Asia, China, Japan, and ancient Greece and Rome.

This marks the first time the museum has established a permanent space devoted to Islamic culture.

The exhibition will feature around 80 items loaned from the MIA’s collection, including early Qur’an manuscripts, intricate ceramics, metalworks and paintings that trace the evolution of Islamic art from the 7th to the 20th century.

Founded in 2008 and designed by renowned architect I. M. Pei — best known for the Louvre Pyramid in Paris — the Museum of Islamic Art is one of Qatar’s most iconic landmarks, showcasing over 1,400 years of Islamic heritage.

To celebrate the opening, the museum will host “A Journey to Qatar’s Culture at the Museum” on Saturday, featuring traditional Qatari tents, Arab coffee, cultural attire experiences and dance performances by Qatari children.