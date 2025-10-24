President Lee Jae Myung will embark on a two-day trip to Malaysia on Sunday to attend the ASEAN Summit, the presidential office said Friday.

Lee will fly to Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, meet with overseas Koreans upon his arrival, and attend ASEAN-related meetings. The president will return to Seoul on Monday, according to his national security adviser Wi Sung-lac, as Lee is scheduled to chair the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conferences later next week in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

During his brief trip, Lee plans to meet with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Monday, Wi said.

One of the agenda items in Lee’s meeting with Manet will be ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in tackling transnational online scam crimes involving both South Korean perpetrators and victims in the Southeast Asian region.

On Thursday, Lee presided over a meeting at his office on combating transnational crimes, saying such crimes abroad have “destroyed people’s lives,” and that failure to address them will “lead to a sharp rise in the social cost” of managing the problem, according to the presidential office.

Wi added that the issue of transnational crimes will be raised during this year’s ASEAN meeting, emphasizing that such problems can only be effectively addressed through concerted efforts by all countries concerned, including Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.

Regarding Lee’s meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Ibrahim, who chairs the ASEAN conferences this year, Wi said the two leaders will discuss ways to enhance trade and investment, as well as cooperation in infrastructure and the defense industry.

In addition, Lee will attend the ASEAN Plus Three summit to help build momentum for regional initiatives addressing the digital divide, food shortages, and the energy crisis, and to share his new blueprint for the peaceful coexistence and prosperity of the two Koreas with ASEAN member states.