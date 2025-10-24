Babymonster has amassed 100 million YouTube views on the music video for “We Go Up,” label YG Entertainment said Friday.

It is the group’s 12th music video to reach the milestone.

It achieved the feat on Thursday, about 13 days after the video's release, the shortest time for a music video released this year by a K-pop act. The action-packed video was the most-watched video in 24 hours on the platform when it was unveiled.

“We Go Up” is the title track from the group’s four-track second EP, which debuted atop a series of local and international music charts, including the iTunes Top Albums Worldwide and Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking.

The performance video for the song, featuring a dance crew, generated 80 million views in 10 days.