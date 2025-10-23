Kim Sung-hwan, minister of Climate, Energy and Environment, listens to an explanation about hydrogen-reduced steelmaking technology at Posco’s Pohang Steelworks in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, on Oct. 15. (Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment)
South Korea's trade watchdog said Thursday it held separate public hearings on suspected damage to local companies in two ongoing anti-dumping cases involving Chinese and Japanese firms.

The hearings hosted by the Korea Trade Commission (KTC) follow preliminary decisions to impose anti-dumping duties of up to 33.5 percent on hot-rolled alloy and steel plates imported from China and Japan, and a 43.3 percent tariff on Chinese optical fibers.

Both of the duties are effective until January.

An investigation was launched after a local steelmaker, Hyundai Steel, filed a complaint in December against six Japanese firms and five Chinese producers of hot-rolled alloy and steel plates for alleged dumping.

The other investigation, launched in March, came after LS Cable & System, South Korea's largest cable manufacturer, filed a complaint in early January, alleging that three Chinese companies sold single-mode optical fiber products at below fair market value.

The KCT is scheduled to make final decisions on anti-dumping measures in the two cases in December.

Meanwhile, the commission said it has received a complaint from chemical giant LG Chem, accusing three Chinese butyl acrylate producers of dumping. (Yonhap)