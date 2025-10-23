South Korea's trade watchdog said Thursday it held separate public hearings on suspected damage to local companies in two ongoing anti-dumping cases involving Chinese and Japanese firms.

The hearings hosted by the Korea Trade Commission (KTC) follow preliminary decisions to impose anti-dumping duties of up to 33.5 percent on hot-rolled alloy and steel plates imported from China and Japan, and a 43.3 percent tariff on Chinese optical fibers.

Both of the duties are effective until January.

An investigation was launched after a local steelmaker, Hyundai Steel, filed a complaint in December against six Japanese firms and five Chinese producers of hot-rolled alloy and steel plates for alleged dumping.

The other investigation, launched in March, came after LS Cable & System, South Korea's largest cable manufacturer, filed a complaint in early January, alleging that three Chinese companies sold single-mode optical fiber products at below fair market value.

The KCT is scheduled to make final decisions on anti-dumping measures in the two cases in December.

Meanwhile, the commission said it has received a complaint from chemical giant LG Chem, accusing three Chinese butyl acrylate producers of dumping. (Yonhap)