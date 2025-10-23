Hanwha Systems on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Germany’s Diehl Defence to collaborate on the supply and integration of its multi-function radar for Diehl’s air defense system, the IRIS-T SLM.

Under the agreement, the two companies will pursue technological cooperation to integrate Hanwha Systems’ MFR with Diehl’s IRIS-T SLM, and jointly explore potential overseas markets.

The IRIS-T SLM, or Infra-Red Imaging System Tail Surface-Launched Medium-range, is a surface-to-air missile system designed to intercept fighter jets, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and drones. Since its deployment in Ukraine in late 2022, the system has drawn global attention for achieving nearly a 100 percent interception rate against Russian aerial threats. Its performance and range are considered comparable to Korea’s Cheongung-II system.

The system also serves as a core air defense asset within the European Sky Shield Initiative, a NATO-led project spearheaded by Germany with participation from more than 20 European nations. Launched after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, ESSI aims to establish a multi-layered air and missile defense network across Europe by 2030.

Hanwha Systems said it aims to diversify its export portfolio and achieve its first export of finished radar systems to Europe through cooperation with Diehl Defence, which maintains an extensive European defense supply chain.