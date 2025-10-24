Gangjinman Bay Dancing Reed Festival

The Gangjinman Bay Dancing Reed Festival takes place from Saturday through Nov. 2 at Gangjinman Ecological Park, a rich wetland habitat home to 1,572 species. Set against the stunning backdrop of autumn reeds and sunsets, the festival offers a wide range of programs for all ages. Visitors can enjoy reed trail walks, live music concerts, children’s sing-alongs, and hands-on experiences like crafting reed wreaths, catching freshwater eels and making eco-friendly keychains. Special attractions for children include a dedicated kids’ zone, puppet shows and bubble performances. Exhibitions feature autumn chrysanthemums, bonsai, camellias, eco-themed displays and AI-generated artworks depicting Gangjin, South Jeolla Province.

Yuseong Chrysanthemum Exhibition

The Yuseong Chrysanthemum Exhibition is open through Nov. 2 at Yurim Park in Yuseong District, Daejeon. As one of the area's signature cultural events, the exhibition features tens of thousands of vibrant chrysanthemums decorating the park and surrounding streets. Visitors can enjoy floral sculptures, illuminated displays, bonsai exhibits, and gardens supported by local companies and universities. Seasonal blooms like cosmos, pampas grass and pink muhly add to the colorful scenery. Unique attractions include a chrysanthemum palace installation, hanging flower pots and a themed foot bath experience in the “Heaven Zone,” combining hot springs and floral displays.

Nowon Moonlight Walk

The Nowon Moonlight Walk runs daily through Nov. 16 along a 2 kilometer stretch of Danghyeoncheon Stream in Nowon-gu, Seoul. Now in its sixth year, this public art light sculpture festival attracts over one million visitors annually. This year’s theme, “Moon for All,” explores how the universal symbol of the moon connects individual stories to collective light. The outdoor gallery features more than 30 illuminated artworks and media installations by 18 artist teams from Korea, the Netherlands and Taiwan. Highlights include hanji lanterns, light sculptures, nightly guided Moonlight Tours (7:30–8:30 p.m.), weekend busking performances and a moonlight rest area with food trucks open daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

2025 Korean Heritage Media Art

The 2025 Korean Heritage Media Art: A Spotlight on Heritage is taking place across numerous heritage sites throughout South Korea, running through Nov. 16.

This nationwide festival organized by the Korea Heritage Service, now in its fifth year, showcases Korea’s cultural heritage through immersive media art, reimagining historical landmarks with light, sound and projection. In Gunsan, the former Customs House highlights the city’s modern history, while Jinju Fortress presents a futuristic cityscape rooted in tradition. Additional installations appear in Goryeong, Jeju, Cheorwon and Tongyeong, enhancing the appeal of local heritage. At Tongdosa Temple in Yangsan and the Daereungwon in Gyeongju, interactive art experiences connect Korea’s past with the present.

Jeongeup Gujulcho Festival

The 18th Jeongeup Gujulcho Festival will run through Sunday at Gujulcho Provincial Garden in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province. Held during the peak of autumn, the festival showcases Asia’s largest colony of Gujulcho flowers, covering 150,000 square meters of mountain forest. Visitors can enjoy a breathtaking sea of blossoms set against serene pine groves and crystal-clear streams. The festival features a wide range of programs, including concerts, lectures, local product markets, craft workshops and photo contests. Paid activities include a flower train ride and ziplining above the scenic garden. Admission is 7,000 won for adults, 5,000 won for teens and 3,000 won for children.