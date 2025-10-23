Korean firms invest $6 billion in Tennessee, creating over 4,500 jobs

The Korea International Trade Association on Thursday held a roundtable with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in Seoul to discuss cooperation with Korean companies in the US state.

“I hope that supply chain cooperation between Korea and the US in cutting-edge industries can be strengthened further through cooperation between Korean companies and the state of Tennessee, a key production foothold for global automakers that lead the electric vehicle transition in North America,” said KITA Chair Yoon Jin-sik in his opening speech.

“For a smooth entry (into Tennessee), we ask for the state’s special interest and support in our technicians’ visa difficulties.”

Noting that Korea is a key economic partner of Tennessee in battery materials, cells and vehicles, Lee said the state government will spare no support to secure workforce, create a business-friendly environment and stably provide energy, as Korean firms have greatly contributed to Tennessee’s economic growth and job creation.

The delegation from Tennessee included Deputy Gov. Stuart McWhorter, who doubles as the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, and Allen Borden, deputy commissioner of business, community and rural development for the TDECD.

A total of 25 Korean business officials from companies that already have operations in Tennessee or are considering an entry into the US state attended Thursday’s roundtable.

According to the government of Tennessee, 24 Korean companies have invested $6 billion in Tennessee and created over 4,500 jobs so far. The companies include LG Electronics, LG Chem, LG Energy Solution, Hyosung Heavy Industries, Hankook Tire and SK On.

With three global automakers — General Motors, Nissan and Volkswagen — running production plants in Tennessee, the state has a solid supply chain along with suitable manufacturing capabilities.

The governor is expected to meet with LG Chem, LG Electronics and LG Energy Solution during his visit to Korea.