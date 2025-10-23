North Korea said Thursday it had test-fired what it claimed to be a hypersonic projectile the previous day — a weapon that, if proven effective as a missile, could challenge South Korea’s missile defense systems.

According to the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency, two “hypersonic projectiles” launched from the capital Pyongyang toward the northeast struck their intended targets on a mountain ridge in Orang, North Hamgyong Province. The reported flight distance was about 400 kilometers.

The Missile General Bureau oversaw the test, but North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not attend, KCNA said.

KCNA referred to the projectile only as part of a “new weapons system,” without disclosing its model or specifications.

Given the description, the missile is likely to be the newly unveiled Hwasong-11Ma, a hypersonic model first shown at a weapons exhibition in early October.

Although the North has not officially announced it tested the model, it was also displayed during an Oct. 10 military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party.

The Hwasong-11 series corresponds to the KN-23, North Korea’s version of Russia’s Iskander short-range ballistic missile.

The Hwasong-11Ma, in particular, is understood as an upgraded variant that uses the same mobile launcher as other Hwasong-11 missiles. However, it carries a special glide-shaped warhead capable of flexible maneuvers at low altitudes and speeds above Mach 5 — a combination that can evade missile defense systems.

Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said a careful analysis of the missile’s altitude and flight path is needed to determine whether its warhead demonstrated a glide-type or hypersonic capability.

"Based on current observations, the Hwasong-11Ma appears to be a vehicle capable of flying about 300 kilometers in a gliding phase within a total range of at least 500 kilometers, performing limited evasive maneuvers,” he added.

Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said the timing appears to have been deliberate, noting that the launch took place just ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set to open Oct. 31 in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

“Although North Korea refrained from directly criticizing South Korea or the US, the test appears aimed at drawing attention ahead of the APEC summit,” Yang said.

“Given the missile’s range, which can reach Gyeongju, the launch was likely intended to heighten tensions and assert the North’s presence ahead of the meeting.”

Gyeongju, the host city, is about 350 kilometers from Seoul and 460 kilometers from Pyongyang. The APEC meeting is expected to draw global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to South Korea.

Wednesday's launch was Pyongyang’s first missile test in 167 days and its first since South Korean President Lee Jae Myung took office on June 4.