Researchers discover 33 fish species in total, several of which native to Korea

Cheonggyecheon, an artificially restored stream running through the heart of downtown Seoul and a popular spot for locals to take a break, is now confirmed to be home to 33 species of fish — the highest number recorded since its restoration in 2005, Seoul Facilities Corp. said Thursday.

The SFC, in collaboration with the National Science Museum, conducted three joint academic surveys of freshwater fish in the stream in April, July and September.

Among the species discovered were several native Korean fish, including Coreoleuciscus splendidus, Zacco koreanus and Rhynchocypris oxycephalus.

Coreoleuciscus splendidus, commonly known in Korea as shiri, lives only in clean, oxygen-rich waters, indicating that the stream’s water quality has remained stable, officials said. The name shiri is familiar to many Koreans from the 1999 blockbuster film of the same title, where it was used as the code name for a North Korean spy operation.

Researchers also found Rhodeus notatus near Gosanja Bridge, one of the stream's 22 bridges stretching from the Mojeon Bridge near Gwanghwamun Station on Subway Line No. 5 to the Gosanja Bridge near Yongdu Station on Subway Line No. 2.

It was the first time the species had ever been identified in the stream. The fish typically inhabits slow-moving, vegetation-rich waters and has a unique breeding habit in which females lay their eggs inside freshwater mussels.

“Cheonggyecheon is more than an urban waterway. It has become a vibrant ecological space full of life. We will continue to monitor and manage the stream so that it can grow into an ecological hub where people and nature coexist," the SFC said in a statement.

To share the findings of its latest freshwater fish survey with the public, the SFC will host the “Cheonggyecheon Fish Exhibition” at Gwanggyo Gallery in Jung-gu, central Seoul, from Friday until Oct. 30. The event will feature fish specimens collected from the stream and AI-generated videos illustrating the restoration process.

Once buried under an elevated highway and choked with waste, the 5.8-kilometer stream underwent restoration in 2005 and has since transformed into one of Seoul’s signature landmarks, offering a refreshing retreat of bridges, waterfalls and greenery in the heart of the city.