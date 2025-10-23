NCT Dream is readying to drop a new album in November, according to a local media report on Thursday.

The seven-member NCT subunit would be returning about four months after its fifth full album, “Go Back To The Future.” The LP was its seventh million-selling album and was fronted by two title tracks, “BTTF” and “Chiller.” The nine-track effort was No. 1 on Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking as well as a series of music charts at home and abroad.

In the meantime, the group returned from Singapore on Tuesday after a two-show gig on its international “The Dream Show 4: Dream The Future” tour. It will resume in Taipei, Taiwan, on Dec. 6..The remaining stops include Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as well as Osaka and Nagoya in Japan.