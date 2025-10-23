A high school senior preparing for the annual college entrance exam gave part of his liver to save his father in July, Ewha Womans University Medical Center revealed Wednesday.

The liver transplant surgery took place on July 28, and both father and son have since recovered well. The 17-year-old is now back to studying for the College Scholastic Ability Test, or Suneung, slated for Nov. 15.

“It was hard to regain my liver function after the surgery, but I’m glad I could do something good,” Lee said, according to the hospital's press release. “I’m grateful to the doctors for helping my father recover, and now I’ll focus on studying for the exam.”

The Suneung is an intense, eight-hour nationwide exam held once a year that largely determines university placement and, by extension, future career paths. Students often spend years preparing, with schools, families and even entire communities adjusting schedules to support test-takers on exam day.

Lee’s father was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2024, and his condition worsened this year, leading to fluid buildup and a hepatic coma. A liver transplant became his only option.

After graduating from university, Lee hopes to become a social worker.