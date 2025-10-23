Tomorrow X Together will hit five cities in Japan as part of “Act:Tomorrow,” announced label Big Hit Music on Thursday.

The five members shared the news on the previous day, exciting fans at a Tokyo showcase held to introduce their third Japan album, “Starkissed.”

The band was originally set to perform in three Japanese cities — Saitama, Aichi and Fukuoka — but added Tokyo and Osaka to the itinerary, expanding the dome tour to five stops and ten shows. The Japan leg of the tour will begin Nov. 15; the added shows are scheduled for January and February.

“Starkissed” debuted atop Oricons’ Daily Album Ranking, selling over 266,000 copies on the day of release, and the lead track “Can’t Stop” topped its Daily Digital Single Ranking.