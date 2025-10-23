North Korea opened the 18th Pyongyang International Film Festival on Wednesday, marking its return after a six-year suspension caused by COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Thursday, this year’s festival features a range of films from Russia and North Korea.

“This festival will serve as a meaningful occasion to deepen the bonds of friendship and good-neighborly relations among progressive nations and filmmakers around the world, under the ideals of independence, peace and friendship,” said Ri Song-un, chair of the festival’s organizing committee, during the opening ceremony.

Following the ceremony, participants watched “Red Silk,” a joint production between Russia and China.

First launched in 1987, the Pyongyang International Film Festival had been held every two to three years until its last edition in 2019.

The festival’s revival comes as Pyongyang seeks to revitalize its tourism industry and reopen to the outside world after the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent months, North Korea has resumed hosting international events that had been suspended, including the Pyongyang International Marathon.

Tourism remains one of North Korea’s few legitimate sources of foreign currency, as it is not restricted under United Nations sanctions. The regime has long used cultural events such as the film festival to project an image of openness and normalcy to the international community.