The fourth EP from Ive surpassed the 1 million milestone in album sales and became its seventh consecutive million-seller, according to agency Starship Entertainment on Thursday.

The EP “Ive Secret” rolled out in August and sold approximately 920,000 copies in the first week. The six-track set proved the group’s lasting power, and the main track “XOXZ” earned it another trophy from a television music chart show on Saturday, bumping the tally up to four for the mini album and 20 overall for this year.

On Oct. 31, the group of six will kick off its “Show What I Am” world tour. So far, only the three Seoul shows have been announced, but the upcoming tour is likely to be larger than last year's “Show What I Have” tour, which spanned 27 cities and drew about 420,000 fans.