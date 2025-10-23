The Boyz will greet fans in Chengdu, China, for their first fan meeting in the country on Nov. 22, agency One Hundred said Wednesday.

“We are really putting a lot of thought into what The B (the group's fan club) would like and what more we can do together,” said the bandmates in a trailer video for the event, telling fans to get ready to be charmed by them.

Meanwhile, nine members of the group will have a live show in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov. 8 for their ongoing international tour “The Blaze.” Sangyeon is currently completing his mandatory military service.

The tour began in Seoul in August. Four shows in Asia — in Macao, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei and Bangkok — scheduled between Oct. 11 and Nov. 1 were canceled citing issues at venues.