North Korea said Thursday it has successfully tested two hypersonic projectiles, calling them a new "important" weapon system, adding that the "cutting-edge" missiles strengthen the North's war deterrence.

"Two hypersonic projectiles launched from the Ryokpho District, Pyongyang Municipality, toward the northeast direction hit the target point on the tableland of Kwesang Peak in Orang County, North Hamgyong Province," the Korean Central News Agency said.

The test, conducted the previous day by the Missile Administration, was part of a defense capability development program aimed at enhancing the sustainability and effectiveness of its strategic deterrence against potential enemies, the KCNA reported.

The previous day, South Korea's military said North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles northeastward at around 8:10 a.m., which flew about 350 kilometers.

Military sources said the weapons may have been the tactical ballistic missile, known as the Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5, tested by the North in September last year, adding that the missiles landed inland, not in the East Sea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was not present at Wednesday's test. Pak Jong-chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, and other officials oversaw the launch.

"The new cutting-edge weapon system is a clear proof of steadily upgrading self-defensive technical capabilities" of North Korea, Pak said, expressing the country's resolve to continue bolstering its war deterrence and strengthening self-defense.

He described the tested weapon system as having a "new strategic value."

The latest ballistic missile launch was the first of its kind since South Korean President Lee Jae Myung took office in June and the first ballistic missile provocation in about five months.

The military muscle flexing came about a week before South Korea hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to visit South Korea for the occasion and to hold talks with Lee. (Yonhap)