The average cost of a wedding in Korea has surpassed 21 million won ($14,700), according to a survey by the Korea Consumer Agency, which analyzed 504 wedding service providers across 14 regions. The national average in August was 21.6 million won, up from 20.74 million in June.

Gangnam-gu, Seocho-gu, and Songpa-gu had the highest average at 35.09 million won, followed by other Seoul areas (25.88 million) and Gyeonggi Province (18.62 million). The Gyeongsang provinces reported the lowest cost at 11.81 million won.

The Seoul Metropolitan Area saw a 4.3 percent increase to 26.65 million won, while non-metropolitan regions dropped 1.9 percent to 15.11 million won.

The average meal cost per guest rose to 60,000 won, with Gangnam areas averaging 88,000 won and Jeju Island the lowest at 42,000 won.