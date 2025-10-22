National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac visited Japan following the launch of the new Cabinet under Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to discuss bilateral relations with senior officials, the presidential office said Wednesday.

During his two-day trip from Tuesday and Wednesday, Wi met with Ichikawa Keiichi, director-general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, as well as other senior officials and political figures, the office said in a notice to the press.

The visit, made shortly after the formation of the new Cabinet under Takaichi, was aimed at maintaining the "positive momentum in bilateral relations," the office noted.

Wi and Japanese officials shared the view that it is important to ensure the stable development of Seoul-Tokyo ties under the new administration, and agreed to continue communication and cooperation not only between the two governments but also through parliamentary and private-sector channels, it added.

His trip comes ahead of Takaichi's expected visit to South Korea next week to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which the new premier described as a good opportunity to meet world leaders.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, President Lee Jae Myung congratulated Takaichi on her election and expressed hope to meet her during the APEC summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju. (Yonhap)