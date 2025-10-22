President Lee Jae Myung (right) inspects the site of a fire at the National Information Resources Service in the central city of Daejeon, about 140 kilometers south of Seoul, on Friday, in this photo provided by his office. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung (right) inspects the site of a fire at the National Information Resources Service in the central city of Daejeon, about 140 kilometers south of Seoul, on Friday, in this photo provided by his office. (Yonhap)

More than 60 percent of the government's online administrative services affected by a fire at a state data center last month have been restored, authorities said Wednesday.

As of 6 p.m., 450 out of 709 services disrupted by the fire at the National Information Resources Service in the central city of Daejeon had been brought back online, marking a restoration rate of 63.5 percent, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

Currently, 32 out of 40 "Grade 1" services -- those considered essential based on their impact and number of users -- have been restored, the headquarters said.

The fire at the NIRS broke out on Sept. 26 when a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room and was completely extinguished the following day. (Yonhap)