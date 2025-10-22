Korean Air said Wednesday it has partnered with Lockheed Martin to cooperate on maintenance and logistics support for US military aircraft, in a bid to strengthen the military’s operational capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to the national flag carrier, the partnership framework, signed at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2025, calls for joint efforts to enhance the readiness and sustainment of US Air Force, Navy and Army assets deployed across the region and in third-country operations.

The collaboration will help ensure the timely deployment of US military aircraft, thereby improving operational capabilities, Korean Air explained. The move aligns with the Regional Sustainment Framework, a US Department of Defense initiative designed to streamline overseas maintenance operations through allied partners.

“Such programs are typically reserved for the United States’ closest partners,” a Korean Air official said. “Our participation underscores recognition of Korean Air’s world-class maintenance and modification capabilities.”

Korean Air is viewed as a natural fit for the RSF strategy thanks to its geographic advantage, technical capacity and five decades of experience in the aerospace and defense sector, the company added, having conducted full-spectrum maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade work on more than 3,700 US military aircraft operating in the Indo-Pacific region.

Korean Air expects the partnership to open doors to new markets operating Lockheed Martin aircraft and aims to broaden its reach in the global defense and export markets. The airline already supports Lockheed’s F-16 Service Life Extension Program, which extends each jet’s lifespan by about 20 years through structural reinforcement.

“Leveraging our five decades of aerospace expertise and infrastructure, Korean Air aims to elevate the global standing of South Korea’s defense industry,” the company official said.