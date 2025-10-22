Korea Water Resources Corp., or K-water, announced Wednesday that it has showcased its artificial intelligence-powered water management technologies to an economic delegation from Luxembourg, aiming to deepen digital innovation and research cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation, comprising 20 members from the Business Federation Luxembourg, or FEDIL, visited K-water’s headquarters in Daejeon on Tuesday, where they observed Korea’s transition toward AI-driven water infrastructure. The group toured its AI-powered purification plant, a digital twin-based water control command center and a satellite-enabled flood forecasting system.

The visit comes as part of the company’s participation in Horizon Europe, the EU’s flagship research program, which Korea recently joined as an associate member with support from the Luxembourg Embassy in Seoul. This new status enables K-water to co-develop and lead international projects, the company said.

“The visit opens new avenues for collaboration between Korea and Luxembourg in the water sector, including expanded engagement in joint research under Horizon Europe,” said K-water CEO Yun Seog-dae. “Through hyper-intelligent AI innovation, we aim to lead on global water security in an era of climate crisis.”

K-water is advancing a next-generation water management system by integrating satellite observation data, AI-driven analytics from its data center and a generative AI model tailored for water resource operations.

The company noted that its AI vision has earned international recognition, with its digital twin technology — already deployed in Saudi Arabia and Japan — highlighted as a key innovation for climate resilience and water security.

Alex Shumann, head of the Luxembourg delegation, expressed optimism about Korea’s role in addressing climate challenges and advancing Luxembourg’s digital transition: “We hope this visit marks the beginning of practical cooperation centered on Korea’s water management technologies."