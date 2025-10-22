Citi Foundation, the philanthropic arm of global banking giant Citigroup, has selected JA Korea as the local recipient of its annual funding program, recognizing its commitment to improving youth employment, Citibank Korea announced Wednesday.

The Global Innovation Challenge provides support to community organizations that are developing innovative solutions to social and economic challenges facing low-income communities around the world.

This year, the program recognized 50 community organizations across multiple countries for their innovative solutions to youth employment.

JA Korea, the local branch of the global nonprofit organization JA Worldwide, was selected as a recipient. It will be granted $500,000 over the course of two years.

JA Korea “will work locally to support reintegration efforts for at-risk youth by providing pathways to career development, financial education, social integration skills and general education, such as writing and arithmetic,” explained Citi Foundation.

“We are delighted and honored that JA Korea has been selected as Korea’s representative for the 2025 Global Innovation Challenge,” Citibank Korea CEO Yoo Myung-soon said.

“In particular, having a nonprofit organization chosen in Korea for two consecutive years, following last year’s selection of Habitat for Humanity Korea, demonstrates that Citibank Korea’s corporate social responsibility efforts are taking root in a consistent and sustainable direction."

Edward Skyler, head of Enterprise Services and Public Affairs at Citi, in charge of running the program, stressed the importance of empowering the younger generation.

“As young people today continue to navigate significant barriers to employment, empowering this next generation with relevant skills and meaningful opportunities is critical,” Skyler said.

“Citi and the Citi Foundation have an established track record of investing in our youth to help them access job opportunities and unlock economic growth more broadly. I look forward to seeing the work of our grantees in action as we work together to help close the job-skills mismatch.”