Onew of SHINee is bringing his solo tour to the US, he announced via agency Griffin Entertainment on Wednesday.

He listed five stops in the country for his “Percent” tour: San Jose, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Atlanta. The singer will visit them in January, reuniting with fans there about eight months after his previous tour, “Connection.”

"Percent" began in Seoul in August, followed by performances in four more cities in Asia. Before his three shows in Japan, Onew dropped his second single in the country, “Saku.” The track topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in five regions as well as Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking.

From Oct. 30, he is set to perform in three cities in Latin America — Sao Paulo, Santiago and Mexico City — before heading to Europe to visit around eight cities for the remainder of November.