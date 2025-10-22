Tomorrow X Together headed straight to the top of Oricon’s Daily Digital Single Ranking with “Can’t Stop,” Big Hit Music said Wednesday.

The single is the focus track from the band’s third studio album in Japan, “Starkissed,” which rolled out Monday. The sports-themed music video for the electro punk tune had already received 10 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday.

The five-member act will host a showcase in Tokyo on Wednesday to introduce the new album. Next month, TXT will begin the Japanese leg of the “Act : Tomorrow” tour, playing at domes in Saitama, Aichi and Fukuoka through the end of December.

Separately, Yeonjun is slated to bring out his first solo album, “No Labels: Part 01,” on Nov. 7. It will be a six-track set fronted by “Talk to You.”