A quiet census update marks first recognition of same-sex couples in South Korea's government statistics

Same-sex couples in South Korea can now be counted as “spouses” in the national census — a simple checkbox that, for many, marks long-overdue recognition in a country that still denies them legal marriage.

Beginning Wednesday, the Population and Housing Census, conducted every five years, has updated its digital system to accept “spouse” or “cohabiting partner” as valid responses between same-gender household members. In previous years, such entries were flagged as errors and rejected outright. The change was confirmed on Tuesday by the Ministry of Data and Statistics (formerly Statistics Korea).

South Korea does not legally permit same-sex marriage or civil partnerships. While the census change does not affect legal status or benefits, it represents a rare form of official recognition.

Advocates say the update reflects slow but significant progress in how the state treats queer citizens. Rainbow Action Korea, a coalition of 49 LGBTQ+ organizations, called the change “a historic decision” and the first time the state has acknowledged the presence of same-sex couples in official statistics.

“In past surveys, couples of the same gender could not select 'spouse' even if they lived together as such. The system would return an error,” the group said in a statement Tuesday. “This is the first step toward having LGBTQ+ citizens fully reflected in national data.”

The progressive Justice Party also welcomed the change, crediting it to years of advocacy and visibility efforts. “We believe this will lead to further change. The day will come when even transgender citizens are visible in national statistics,” the party said in a statement.

However, Rainbow Action criticized the government for not doing enough to inform the public, which could limit participation. The group also urged the inclusion of voluntary questions on sexual orientation and gender identity in future surveys to better inform policy.

A 2024 national survey by Korea Research found that 50 percent of South Koreans oppose legalizing same-sex marriage, with only 34 percent in favor, a stance unchanged since 2021.

The 2025 census coincides with the 100th anniversary of Korea’s first national count. Selected households can participate online, by phone, or by QR code through Nov. 18. Multilingual support is available in 20 languages, including English, Chinese and Vietnamese.