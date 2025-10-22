South Korean home appliance maker Coway said Wednesday it has received the highest rating at the Korea International Sommelier Association’s annual bottled and purified water competition.

The company also became the first in the industry to win the Diamond Prize, given to brands that have maintained a Gold rating or higher for six consecutive years. The contest is conducted through a blind tasting process.

This year's top-rated Switch water purifier features an electrostatic adsorption-based nano-trap filter designed to remove viruses, bacteria, heavy metals and microplastics.

Established in 2019, Coway’s Water Taste Research Institute conducts scientific analyses of water taste and quality, applying its proprietary "good, pure, tasty" water index to evaluate its products.

Since 2012, Coway has also run an in-house water sommelier training program with the Korea International Sommelier Association to develop professional expertise in water quality. The company currently has 44 certified experts, including 15 newly qualified researchers this year, participating in product evaluation and quality verification when developing new products.

“Recognition for the taste quality of our water purifiers reflects our continued commitment to research and innovation,” a Coway official stated. “We will continue to foster water specialists and advance our research to deliver a superior drinking water experience.”