Some 55,000 fans fill Goyang Sports Complex to see legendary British rock band on Korean stage for first time since 2009

Even before Oasis struck its first chord Tuesday night, Daehwa Station on Subway Line No. 3 was packed with fans snaking through the platforms, all eager to reach Goyang Sports Complex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, for the legendary British rock band's long-awaited concert.

At 8 p.m. sharp, the venue screens flickered to life. "Welcome, this is not a drill," the opening video declared. Then came the words every fan had waited to hear: "The great wait is over. This is happening. This is it."

As fans roared in excitement, brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, along with Paul Arthurs, Gem Archer, Andy Bell and Joey Waronker, walked onto the stage holding hands to greet some 55,000 fans who waited to see the reunited band.

Tuesday's concert was part of the Oasis Live 2025 world tour and marked the band's first performance in Korea since splitting up in 2009. The band previously performed in Korea in 2006 and 2009.

"It's good to be back. Hello," Liam said as he waved his hands and launched into "Hello" and "Acquiesce."

Though commentary from the band was minimal, the energy in the stadium was palpable as it moved on to "Morning Glory." Liam then asked the crowd to call for "Some Might Say" and "Bring It On Down," smiling as the crowd joined in.

"How are you, beautiful people?" Liam continued, asking fans to turn around and put their arms around each other's shoulders for "Cigarettes & Alcohol."

Tuesday was a cold night, but the crowd certainly did not feel it as the band continued with "Fade Away" and "Supersonic." Oasis continued to heat up the night with "Roll With It." Fans buzzed with excitement as Liam blew kisses in the air during the song, before exiting the stage for Noel's solo performance.

"Thank you very much, Seoul. This song is called 'Talk Tonight,'" Noel announced. The mood turned mellow, and the crowd lit up as fans took out their phone lights. Wanting more than one song from Noel, fans called his name; they were rewarded with "Half the World Away" and "Little by Little." Every guitar riff was a kiss, flawless and full of flair.

After four songs, Liam hopped back on stage to up the ante with "D'You Know What I Mean?" "Stand by Me," "Cast No Shadow," "Slide Away," "Whatever," "Live Forever" and "Rock' n' Roll Star" as fans grooved along.

Wanting to hear more from Liam's raspy voice, fans chanted encore in unison.

The night ended with four encore songs: "The Masterplan," "Don't Look Back in Anger," "Wonderwall" and "Champagne Supernova."