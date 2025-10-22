KakaoTalk, the mobile messenger operated by Kakao Corp., was the most used social media platform in South Korea in August, according to data from market research firm Wiseapp Retail Goods.

KakaoTalk recorded 48.19 million monthly active users, making it the most popular social media app among Koreans. Instagram ranked second with 27.41 million users, followed by Band (17.08 million), Naver Cafe (9.3 million) and TikTok (8.32 million).

When measured by average usage time per user, TikTok Lite led the list. Users spent an average of 18 hours and 57 minutes on the app in August. Instagram came second with 18 hours and 1 minute, followed by TikTok, X and KakaoTalk.